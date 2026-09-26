Taylor Swift expands The Life of a Showgirl, Tinashe returns with new album and U2 announce Dolly Parton collaboration

New releases

Taylor Swift expands her 2025 album The Life of a Showgirl with The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, featuring four new tracks: Patient Zero, Cleveland!, Pink Clouding and Babylon.

Tinashe returns with Popstar, her eighth studio album. The 16-track record blends R&B, pop, electronic and dance music, with Too Easy serving as the lead single.

Madonna and Charli xcx team up on Danceteria Afterhours, a reworked version of a track from Madonna's latest album.

CHVRCHES return with Roses, their first new song in three years, marking the start of a new era for the band.

Phoebe Bridgers shares On Video, a new song from the soundtrack to the film Primetime.

Music news

U2 announce their upcoming album Carnaval de Luz, set for release on November 12. The record features a final recording by Dolly Parton, who joins the band on the closing track, Torn.

Taylor Swift will premiere the music video for Patient Zero, which she directed, during the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on September 27. She will also receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Honors, a new award recognizing artists whose work behind the camera has expanded the possibilities of music video and visual storytelling.

You can read last week’s music in brief here.