Vizit Bishkek travel app to be created in Kyrgyzstan

The documents are aimed at developing the tourism potential of the capital and the regions, as well as strengthening partnerships in domestic and event tourism.

According to the agreements, the parties will collaborate in several key areas:

digitalization and innovation: creation of the Vizit Bishkek mobile app, providing tourists with information on attractions, routes, booking services, and excursions;

support for youth and startups: providing financial, consulting, and expert assistance to young entrepreneurs in the tourism sector;

development of event and sports tourism: organizing city festivals, cultural, and sporting events to attract tourists;

marketing and branding: promoting Bishkek as attractive tourist destination and developing the capital's brand;

development of the hotel and restaurant business: improving the quality of services and developing tourism infrastructure.

The signed memorandums create the foundation for long-term cooperation and contribute to the sustainable development of Kyrgyzstan's tourism industry.

Earlier, it was reported that Bishkek hosted the international photo exhibition on Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural legacy.