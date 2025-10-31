Bishkek hosts international photo exhibition on Kazakhstan’s historical and cultural legacy

The organizers of the event are the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan, the National Historical Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic, and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Kyrgyzstan.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

According to Nazgul Assylbekova, research fellow at the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan, the exposition features interesting photo materials about outstanding people of Kazakhstan, such as Shokan Ualikhanov, Akhmet Baiturssynov, Kanysh Satpayev, Amre Kashaubayev, Dina Nurpeissova, and Kulyash Baisseitova. A series of photographs showcases the traditional way of life and culture of the Kazakh people.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

“The exhibition aims to once again highlight the friendship between two fraternal nations that share a common language, culture, history, and traditions. A special focus of the display is on the exact replicas of musical instruments that belonged to prominent figures of Kazakh culture - Abai Kunanbayev, Zhambyl Zhabayev, Dina Nurpeissova, and Kenen Azirbayev. This is a unique project by our museum, offering all visitors a wonderful opportunity to connect with the heritage of the Kazakh people, experience history firsthand, and even touch and play the musical instruments,” she said.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

Jyldyz Bakashova, Director of the National Historical Museum of the Kyrgyz Republic, shared her thoughts on the importance of the cultural event:

“Today, our museum is opening a photo exhibition based on unique photographic materials from the archives of the Central State Museum of Kazakhstan. It tells the story of the rich, centuries-old history of the Kazakh people - from the nomadic traditions to the development of cultural achievements in the 20th century. Each photograph captures the living memory of the spirit, wisdom, and creative strength of the Kazakhs. Remarkably, this cultural event coincides with our museum’s ‘Open Doors Month.’ We welcome between 10,000 and 17,000 visitors daily. I believe our guests will greatly enjoy discovering the historical and cultural heritage of our fraternal nation,” said the museum director.

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

Photo credit: Gulmira Abdrakhmanova / Kazinform

The guests also enjoyed Kazakh traditional art Orteke that combines theatre, music, and puppetry. In 2022, Orteke was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.