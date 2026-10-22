Visit of Club Atlético de Madrid CEO may elevate cooperation to new level, Kazakh President

During the meeting, the Head of State highly appreciated the successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Club Atlético de Madrid, emphasizing that the visit of Miguel Ángel Gil Marín to Kazakhstan would elevate the partnership to a new level.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan actively invests in modern football infrastructure, training camps and young players' training programs and continues the privatization process of most of the country's football clubs.

The Kazakh President highlighted achievements of Spain’s national team and football school, expressing interest in exploring and applying best practices to train a new generation of talented Kazakhstani players.

In his turn, Miguel Ángel Gil Marín expressed gratitude to the Kazakh President for particular attention to the country’s football development. He praised the infrastructure of the Atlético de Madrid Academy in Almaty region noting it may rank among the best football training complexes in the future.

Photo credit: Akorda

Following the meeting, the Head of State awarded Miguel Ángel Gil Marín the Dostyq (Friendship) Order, II Degree, for his contribution to the development of football in Kazakhstan.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Manet held one-on-one talks at the Akorda Residence in Astana.