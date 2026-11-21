Since January 1, 2026, U.S. citizens have been able to visit Uzbekistan visa-free for up to 30 days, regardless of age or travel purpose, according to UzA. The exemption was extended to all Americans under a presidential decree signed on November 3, 2025. Previously, only U.S. citizens aged 55 and older were eligible for visa-free entry, while most other travelers needed an electronic visa.

Air connectivity is another key factor in expanding tourism. Uzbekistan Airways operates flights between Tashkent and New York using Boeing 787 Dreamliners. The airline is also modernizing its fleet under a contract worth approximately $8 billion for 22 aircraft of this type. The U.S. President said the deal is expected to support around 35,000 jobs in American industry.

Passenger traffic is also growing. Uzbekistan’s airports handled 8.15 million passengers between January and June 2026, a 16% increase compared with the same period last year.

Tourism figures show that the number of American visitors was already increasing before the visa-free regime took effect. Uzbekistan received 28,600 American tourists between January and September 2025, up 22.4% year on year.

Overall, the country welcomed 10.3 million international tourists in the first nine months of 2026, a 20.4% increase from the same period in 2025. Uzbekistan aims to attract 20 million visitors annually by 2030.

The growth in tourism exchanges comes amid broader efforts to deepen bilateral relations. In September 2025, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with U.S. President Donald Trump in New York during the high-level week of the United Nations General Assembly. Mirziyoyev also invited Trump to visit Uzbekistan, particularly Samarkand.

Photo credit: UzA

On October 19, 2026, Mirziyoyev met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Samarkand. The second meeting of the American-Uzbek Business and Investment Council produced agreements worth $12 billion. Bilateral trade has increased by 35% since the beginning of 2026.

Visa-free entry and direct flights are making travel between the two countries easier, while growing economic and political ties are supporting further tourism cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform reported more than 36,600 Japanese tourists visited Uzbekistan in the first nine months of 2026, marking an increase of nearly 50% compared to the same period last year.