Number of Japanese tourists visiting Uzbekistan rises nearly 1.5-fold
09:28, 8 November 2026
The growth reflects strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two countries and follows several initiatives to promote Uzbekistan as a tourist destination in Japan.
Key factors behind the increase include the launch of regular direct flights between the two capitals, Uzbekistan’s active participation in the Tourism EXPO Japan exhibition in Tokyo, and familiarization tours organized across the country for leading Japanese tour operators.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to increase weekly flights.