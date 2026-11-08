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    Number of Japanese tourists visiting Uzbekistan rises nearly 1.5-fold

    09:28, 8 November 2026

    More than 36,600 Japanese tourists visited Uzbekistan in the first nine months of 2026, marking an increase of nearly 50% compared to the same period last year, Qazinform News Agency cites UzA

    Number of Japanese tourists visiting Uzbekistan rises nearly 1.5-fold
    Photo credit: UzA

    The growth reflects strengthening cultural and economic ties between the two countries and follows several initiatives to promote Uzbekistan as a tourist destination in Japan.

    Key factors behind the increase include the launch of regular direct flights between the two capitals, Uzbekistan’s active participation in the Tourism EXPO Japan exhibition in Tokyo, and familiarization tours organized across the country for leading Japanese tour operators.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan agreed to increase weekly flights. 

     

    World News Uzbekistan Tourism Travel Japan
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