Visa and Mastercard introduce AI to transform online shopping

Mastercard introduced a system called Agent Pay, described as an “agentic payments” technology. It enables the use of AI agents that can act on behalf of a user within preset boundaries—placing orders, making payments, or interacting with online platforms.

According to the press release, this means that a woman approaching her 30th birthday and planning a party for the occasion could now interact with an AI agent that selects outfits and accessories in advance—sourced from local boutiques and online stores—based on her style, the venue’s atmosphere, and the weather forecast.

Visa's new platform, called Visa Intelligent Commerce, offers developers tools and APIs to create applications powered by artificial intelligence. A key feature is AI-Ready Cards, which replace traditional card details with tokenized digital credentials. This enhances security and simplifies the shopping process. The platform also allows users to set limits and rules for transactions made by AI agents on their behalf. With the user's consent, AI will take into account their spending habits to offer more personalized recommendations and deals.

