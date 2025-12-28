Vintage New Year tree decorations on display in N Kazakhstan

The exhibition is hosted at the city’s botanical garden, part of which belongs to the Ryazapov family, founders of the greenhouse.

Botanical garden director Artur Ryazapov shared memories of his childhood toys, including a Christmas carousel made in East Germany around 1970. “As children, we thought it was magical because when candles were lit, it rotated and produced a melodic sound,” he recalled.

The collection also includes stars traditionally placed atop New Year trees. One is made of tin, another is decorated with glass beads. Ryazapov noted that while in Europe tree tops were often adorned with bows or sheaves of wheat, in Kazakhstan the star symbolized strength and energy — a motif still seen in official emblems today.

Among the rare exhibits is a five-pointed star dating back to 1930, produced by the Moskabel factory, which repurposed industrial waste to create ornaments.

Botanical garden employee Anna Lyashenko has been collecting Ded Moroz figurines for 20 years. She began after the birth of her child, inspired by memories of her own childhood decorations. Her collection now exceeds 130 pieces, made from materials such as plaster, foam, nylon, plastic, cardboard, cotton, and wood. Some were produced at the Luch factory in Belarus, others at the Kalinin factory in Almaty and enterprises in Ukraine. Each figurine is unique in clothing, shape, and facial features — Belarusian versions, for example, are known for their rosy cheeks.

Lyashenko dreams of acquiring rare Ded Moroz figures, some valued at 200,000 tenge or more.

The exhibition will run until January 15.

