    Up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest

    23:10, 19 December 2025

    The Kazakh capital Astana welcomes the New Year holiday with a single fairy-tale style Ertegi Fest, offering free-of-charge ice rinks, ice slides, themed areas, as well as concerts at the city’s main venues, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

    The 25-meter-high New Year trees were put in place in districts of Nura, Almaty, Saraishyk, and Yessil, while Astana’s main New Year tree was illuminated near the Astana Arena stadium.

    Up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

    The lights of the New Year tree were also turned on within the Central Park.

    Deputy head of Yessil district Bakhytzhan Aldauov said, “All trees will be kept up until March, if weather conditions are good.”

    The city’s New Year decorations are paid for through funds from the local executive body, as well as sponsorship. District administrations allocated 365 million tenge in funding for the city’s decorations.

    Up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform
    Up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest
    Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform
    Up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform
    Up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest
    Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

     

