Up to 40 New Year trees light up Astana’s Ertegi Fest

The 25-meter-high New Year trees were put in place in districts of Nura, Almaty, Saraishyk, and Yessil, while Astana’s main New Year tree was illuminated near the Astana Arena stadium.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform

The lights of the New Year tree were also turned on within the Central Park.

Deputy head of Yessil district Bakhytzhan Aldauov said, “All trees will be kept up until March, if weather conditions are good.”

The city’s New Year decorations are paid for through funds from the local executive body, as well as sponsorship. District administrations allocated 365 million tenge in funding for the city’s decorations.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov/Qazinform