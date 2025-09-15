Rizabek Aitmukhan retains bronze medal hope in Zagreb

The World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, are one of the key events of the season, where athletes are competing for medals and vital ranking points.

Photo credit: Sport Development Directorate

The chances of world champion Rizabek Aitmukhan to enter the consolation round now depend on whether his former opponent, Magomed Kurbanov, advances to the final. If he wins, the Kazakh athlete will have an opportunity to compete for the bronze medal tomorrow.

Another Kazakh wrestler, Nachyn Kuular (-65 kg), began the championships with a strong performance, securing a decisive victory over Tao Wei of China. For Kuular, who is a leader of the national team and a multiple-time winner of international tournaments, the result marks a good start in Zagreb.

The World Championships in Croatia are of particular significance. It not only concludes the season but also shapes the balance of power ahead of the Olympic Games. For the Kazakh team, this is a chance to test their strength against the world's leading wrestling schools and solidify their position on the global stage.

As earlier reported, Kazakh wrestler Nurkozha Kaipanov secured a full set of World Championships medals.