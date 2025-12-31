Vietnam’s tourism marks breakthrough growth

The year 2025 has emerged as a milestone for Vietnam’s tourism sector, marked by robust growth, strong international recognition, and renewed momentum toward becoming a spearhead industry of the national economy.

According to the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT), Vietnam welcomed 21.5 million international visitors and served 135.5 million domestic travellers in 2025, with total tourism revenue exceeding 1 quadrillion VND (38.03 billion USD). On December 15, a ceremony was held at Phu Quoc International Airport to welcome the country’s 20 millionth international visitor. This marks two-fold growth in the country's tourism in less than a decade, having reached 10 million foreign arrivals in 2016.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong said the milestone is especially significant as global tourism has only recently emerged from the unprecedented disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. With international arrivals growing by around 22%, Vietnam has been ranked by UN Tourism among the world’s fastest-growing tourism markets, far outpacing the global average of 5% and the Asia-Pacific average of 8%.

Vietnam’s tourism industry has continued to shine at prestigious international awards. At the World Travel Awards 2025 — often dubbed the “Oscars of global tourism” — Vietnam was honoured in 16 top-tier global categories. Notably, several titles have been retained for multiple years, including “World’s Leading Heritage Destination” for the sixth time and “Asia’s Leading Destination” for the seventh. Vietnam was also named “Asia’s Best Golf Destination” for the ninth consecutive year, while Lo Lo Chai village in Tuyen Quang and Quynh Son village in Lang Son were recognised by UN Tourism as “Best Tourism Villages in the World 2025.”

These achievements reaffirm Vietnam’s growing appeal and rising position on the regional and global tourism map, while highlighting the sector’s resilience and adaptability amid fierce competition for market share.

