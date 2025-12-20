Kazakhstan ranks among top New Year travel destinations for Chinese tourists

Data shared by Kazakh Tourism show a significant increase in travel demand from early December through the holiday season. Flight bookings from major Chinese cities to Kazakhstan rose by more than 50% year-on-year, while hotel reservations increased by over 80%.

Tongcheng Travel analysts note a growing interest among Chinese outbound tourists in Central Asia and Northern Europe. Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as a destination for winter holidays and active tourism, with Almaty and Astana remaining the most popular cities. Demand for ski tourism in Kazakhstan has also been rising since late November.

Tourism statistics indicate that more than 876,000 visitors from China traveled to Kazakhstan in the first 11 months of the current year, compared with 655,000 over the whole of last year.

"This confirms the high level of interest in our country and the effectiveness of systematic efforts to promote Kazakhstan in the Chinese tourism market, simplify visa procedures, and expand direct air links between our countries," Kazakh Tourism said in a post.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, a recent study by Kazakh Tourism company showed that the number of tours to Kazakhstan has grown by almost threefold.