Vietnam ranks 18th among world's largest exporting economies in 2025

11 Asian economies were included in the top 30, such as Singapore (14th) and Thailand (25th). China remained the largest global exporter at about 3.8 trillion US dollars, followed by the U.S. (2.2 trillion US dollars) and Germany (1.8 trillion US dollars).

Vietnam’s exports surpassed 470 billion US dollars for the first time last year, growing over 16 percent and generating a trade surplus of more than 20 billion US dollars, helping support economic stability. This growth has been driven by electronics, machinery, and key agricultural products like seafood, coffee, and wood.

Over the past decade, Vietnam’s total trade has surged from 100 billion US dollars to 930 billion US dollars and is expected to near 1 trillion US dollars soon. By mid-April 2026, trade had already reached almost 300 billion US dollars.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Vietnam sees a record-breaking 6.76 million foreign visitors in the first quarter of 2026.