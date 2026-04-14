Vietnam sees record-breaking 6.76 million foreign visitors in Q1

According to data released by the National Statistics Office, March alone saw nearly 2.1 million arrivals, marking three straight months with more than 2 million visitors each.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT) said this strong performance reflects Vietnam’s growing appeal and resilience despite global tensions. Early-year demand remained stable thanks to peak travel season factors like festivals, Lunar New Year, and favorable weather.

However, challenges are expected in the second quarter as rising fuel costs push airfares up by 10-25 percent (and up to 40 percent on some routes), which could reduce demand, especially among budget travelers.

To sustain growth, experts recommend focusing on high-spending tourists, expanding into emerging markets like Russia and India, and strengthening key markets such as China and South Korea. Improving visa policies, flight connections, and tailored travel offerings will be essential.

In the long term, Vietnam is encouraged to shift from simply increasing visitor numbers to enhancing the overall tourist experience.

Previously, it was reported Vietnam and China launch an AI-driven tourism cooperation programme to promote cross-border travel.







