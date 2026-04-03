Vietnam’s exports jump 17% in Q1 led by electronics and high-tech goods

Electronics and high-tech goods led growth, with exports of computers, electronic products, and components jumping over 40 percent, while phones and related parts as well as machinery and equipment exports rising by 23.1 percent and 18.2 percent, respectively.

The agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sector earned 16.69 billion US dollars, up 5.9 precent, exceeding imports by 4.78 billion US dollars. Livestock products recorded the fastest growth, climbing more than 54 precent to 197.7 million US dollars.

Seafood exports rose steadily, though forestry products declined slightly due to weaker global demand.

Earlier, it was reported Vietnam tops Southeast Asia growth rankings with the digital and manufacturing boom.