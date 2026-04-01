Vietnam tops Southeast Asia growth rankings with digital and manufacturing boom

According to VNA, a partner of TV BRICS, Vietnam stands out with the highest real GDP growth in the group in 2025, reaching 8 per cent, significantly above its pre-pandemic average. The expansion reflects strong export performance and a rebound in manufacturing and services, underpinned by stable global demand and the country’s growing role in international supply chains.



Domestic consumption also remains resilient, reinforcing Vietnam’s long-term growth outlook. Continued inflows of foreign investment into export-orientated industries and ongoing supply chain diversification further strengthen its economic position.



The GDP forecast is expected to expand by 6.3 per cent in 2026. Across the region, digital infrastructure has emerged as a key investment theme. Data centres became the most valuable asset class in Southeast Asia’s real estate market in 2025, reflecting accelerating demand for cloud computing and artificial intelligence capabilities.



At the same time, the retail property segment is expected to gain momentum in 2026, supported by projected retail sales growth of more than 15 per cent and rising demand for modern commercial space in major cities.



Experts believe that Southeast Asia’s economy is projected to grow by 4.3 per cent in 2026, maintaining its position as one of the world’s most dynamic regions.



Earlier, it was reported that Vietnam and India had signed the memorandum of understanding to expand cooperation in IT and digital services.