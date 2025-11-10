Vietnam's economy forecast to grow 7.7 pct in 2025: UOB

According to UOB, with a growth rate of 7.85 percent in the first three quarters of the year, Vietnam's economic outlook for 2025 remains positive.

However, due to a high comparison base in the fourth quarter of 2024, the Vietnamese economy is expected to face challenges amid tariff and trade tensions in the final quarter of this year.

The bank has maintained its fourth-quarter growth projection at 7.2 percent.

The Vietnamese government has set a GDP growth target of over 8 percent for 2025, the state-owned media reported.

