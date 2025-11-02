Vietnam’s agricultural sector targets 15% emissions cut by 2035

As part of this plan, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment (MAE) will introduce a low-emission label for agricultural commodities.

By 2050, Vietnam’s crop production is expected to evolve into an ecological, low-emission, and modern sector, central to the country’s green transition. The agricultural sector aims for complete the adoption of sustainable farming practices across major crops, a comprehensive national emissions database, and extensive use of the low-emission label for key agricultural products.

Vietnam aims to become a regional leader in climate-responsible agriculture, enhancing its green competitiveness in global markets and contributing to the realisation of the nation’s net-zero commitment by 2050.

Earlier, it was reported Vietnam has set a goal of having its gross domestic product (GDP) among the world's top 30 economies and ranked third among ASEAN countries by 2030.