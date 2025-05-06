Vietnam’s company set to purchase airport in Kazakhstan

He said Vietnam is one of the largest partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached some 1 billion US dollars in 2023 and decreased to 879 million US dollars in 2024. Kazakhstan mainly imports raw materials, zinc, and copper and exports household appliances and processed goods.

He also reminded SOVICO group purchased Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air carrier following the President’s visit.

As reported before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm in Akorda Palace.