Vietnam’s company set to purchase airport in Kazakhstan
Vietnam’s SOVICO Group plans to acquire one of Kazakhstan's airports or take it over, Deputy Prime Minister – National Economy Minister of Kazakhstan Serik Zhumangarin said, Kazinform News Agency reports.
He said Vietnam is one of the largest partners of Kazakhstan in Southeast Asia. Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached some 1 billion US dollars in 2023 and decreased to 879 million US dollars in 2024. Kazakhstan mainly imports raw materials, zinc, and copper and exports household appliances and processed goods.
He also reminded SOVICO group purchased Kazakhstan’s Qazaq Air carrier following the President’s visit.
As reported before, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met General Secretary of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam Tô Lâm in Akorda Palace.