    Vietnam’s Communist Party General Secretary Tô Lâm to pay state visit to Kazakhstan

    16:14, 30 April 2025

    General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Tô Lâm is to arrive in Kazakhstan for a state visit on May 5-7, 2025, at the invitation of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Akorda reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    It is expected that the high-level talks will focus on development prospects of Kazakh-Vietnamese trade and economic, investment and humanitarian cooperation.

    Vietnam’s Party General Secretary Tô Lâm is set to attend the military parade in Astana, marking 80 years of the Great Victory, on May 7.

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held phone talks with Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Luc Frieden. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Vietnam Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 80 Years of Great Victory
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
