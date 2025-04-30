President Tokayev holds phone talks with Luxembourg’s PM Luc Frieden

The press service of Akorda presidential residence confirmed the conversation on Wednesday, saying that the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed, focusing on mutually beneficial cooperation in energy, finance, digital technology, innovations and other sectors.

In addition, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Luc Frieden highlighted the importance of unraveling the partnership potential within the EU as well as boosting interaction with the Benelux countries.

Earlier it was reported that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had awarded foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov the Order of Dostyq, 1st degree.