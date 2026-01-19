Vietnam’s Communist Party Congress begins selection of new leadership

More than 1,600 delegates representing party organizations from across the country are taking part in the congress. During the forum, a new Central Committee is expected to be elected. It will later determine the members of the Politburo and other key leadership bodies in accordance with the Party’s charter.

Participants will also review the results of socio-economic development during the previous period and discuss the main directions of domestic and foreign policy for the coming years. Priority topics include public governance, anti-corruption policy, economic resilience, and Vietnam’s role in international affairs.

The National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is held once every five years and is regarded as the country’s most important political event, defining its strategic course and key кадровые decisions at the state level.

The congress will run for several days. The official results of the leadership selection will be announced after its conclusion.

