Vietnam reaches 20 million international visitors in 2025

The welcome ceremony included a series of symbolic events, from meeting passengers at the aircraft steps to presenting flowers, and traditional art performances.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Ho An Phong emphasised that this achievement, after 65 years of development and growth in the industry, is a testament to the sector's efforts, innovative spirit, and commitment to growth.

He noted the particular significance of this record in the context of the recent recovery of global tourism after a decline caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the full resumption of Vietnam's tourism sector on March 2022, the industry has shown steady growth. The number of international tourists reached 12.6 million in 2023 and 17.6 million in 2024. In 2025, the total number of foreign visitors is expected to exceed 21 million, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 18 million recorded in 2019, states the source.

According to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation, Vietnam's tourism industry is showing record growth, with an expected increase of 21 per cent this year, making the country one of the world leaders in terms of tourism development.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Vietnam overtakes South Korea in instant noodle consumption.