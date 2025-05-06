Vietnamese FM Bui Thanh Son highlights Kazakhstan’s role as center of Central Asia and bridge to Europe

We are now expecting to enter a new period of cooperation. During the visit, I believe the two sides will announce the elevation of our relationship to a strategic partnership. This means that cooperation will expand and deepen across all areas, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son.



Bui Thanh Son added: "First, there will be regular high-level visits between the two countries to give guidance to bilateral relations. Secondly, we will promote people-to-people exchanges that are key to mutual trust between the two peoples. Thirdly, economic as well as trade and investment cooperation, meaning the trade would expand from 1 billion US dollars now to five billion US dollars in 2030".

He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as the center of Central Asia and a bridge to Europe, highlighting the importance of enhanced connectivity between the two countries.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam had established a strategic partnership.