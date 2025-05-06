Vietnamese FM Bui Thanh Son highlights Kazakhstan’s role as center of Central Asia and bridge to Europe
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son emphasized Kazakhstan’s role as the center of Central Asia and a bridge to Europe, highlighting the importance of enhanced connectivity between the two countries in an interview to Silk Way TV channel, Kazinform News Agency reports.
We are now expecting to enter a new period of cooperation. During the visit, I believe the two sides will announce the elevation of our relationship to a strategic partnership. This means that cooperation will expand and deepen across all areas, said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Bui Thanh Son.
Bui Thanh Son added: "First, there will be regular high-level visits between the two countries to give guidance to bilateral relations. Secondly, we will promote people-to-people exchanges that are key to mutual trust between the two peoples. Thirdly, economic as well as trade and investment cooperation, meaning the trade would expand from 1 billion US dollars now to five billion US dollars in 2030".
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam had established a strategic partnership.