Vietnam tourism soars past 2 million visitors for 3rd month

The latest figures follow 2.45 million visitors recorded in January and 2.02 million in December 2025, reports VNA, a partner of TV BRICS.



In total, Vietnam received nearly 4.7 million foreign tourists in the first two months of 2026, representing an 18.1 per cent increase compared with the same period last year.



The growth is being driven by a combination of factors, including more open visa policies, diversified tourism offerings and expanded international promotion efforts.



In recent years, the country has gained recognition from international organisations and travel platforms for its safety and reliability. It has been named among the safest destinations in Asia and ranked as one of the top countries for solo travellers, reflecting growing global confidence in Vietnam as a secure travel choice.



This trend aligns with broader shifts in global tourism, where independent travel, solo trips and small-group journeys are becoming increasingly popular. Positive international rankings are helping shape travel decisions and reinforcing Vietnam’s competitive position in the global market.



To sustain growth, authorities are focusing on improving destination management, expanding international air connectivity and enhancing cooperation with airlines.



With its combination of natural attractions, rich cultural heritage and a strong sense of safety, Vietnam is expected to remain one of the fastest-growing tourism destinations in Asia in the coming years.



Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and Vietnam are keen to double trade.