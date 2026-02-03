Kazakhstan and Vietnam keen to double trade

They emphasized the steady growth of bilateral relations over the past 30 years.

Zhumagarin said Kazakhstan aims to double mutual trade turnover by 2026 and will send a trade and economic mission to Vietnam later this year.

Last year, Kazakhstan exported more than 15,000 tons of wheat to Vietnam for the first time in eight years, using multimodal logistics that reduced delivery time and costs.

Export includes flour, meat, dairy products, and oilseeds.

Kazakhstan proposed signing a Veterinary Cooperation Agreement during the next agricultural subcommittee meeting.

Besides, Kazakhstan invited Vietnam to expand the use of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), which reduces delivery times by 3–4 times compared to southern sea routes. Kazakhstan expressed readiness to create optimal logistics conditions and develop joint projects, including in the light industry and machine building.

To note, regular VietJet Air flights on the Hanoi–Almaty–Prague route are set to launch in 2026. Kazakhstan also proposed opening direct flights between Astana and Hanoi and restoring the Almaty–Ho Chi Minh City route.

As stated there, Vietnam is investing in Kazakhstan through projects such as the Ak Bulak Village tourism complex in Almaty region and a 90 million US dollars food production plant in Arna industrial zone in Konayev.

Both sides emphasized the role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, and Scientific-Technical Cooperation, with plans to hold its next meeting in mid‑2026.

They also agreed to sign a Memorandum on establishing a Kazakhstan–Vietnam Business Council this year.

