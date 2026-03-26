Vietnam and India sign MoU to expand cooperation in IT and digital services

The agreement was concluded in New Delhi between the Vietnam Software and IT Services Association and the Services Export Promotion Council of India, opening new opportunities for collaboration across digital industries.

Under the terms of the MoU, both sides will work to promote trade and investment in IT and services. Planned initiatives include organising business delegations, facilitating business-to-business meetings, and sharing market intelligence and policy information.

The agreement also aims to support companies in identifying partnership opportunities and entering new markets, thereby strengthening cross-border commercial engagement.

According to officials, the agreement reflects growing alignment between the two economies. They highlighted that Vietnam is emerging as a manufacturing and technology hub, while India maintains a strong position in software development and digital services.

This complementarity creates favourable conditions for deeper cooperation in sectors such as IT, electronics and the digital economy.

Officials noted that technology-related products, including electronics and computer components, already account for a significant share of bilateral trade. Strengthening cooperation in these areas is expected to further enhance trade volumes and support the development of higher value-added industries.

The Vietnamese Trade Office in India confirmed it will continue to support initiatives aimed at expanding economic and technological cooperation, signalling sustained momentum in bilateral relations.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and India commit to strengthening strategic partnership.