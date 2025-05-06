Vietnam to build new tourism complex in Almaty region

One of the key projects is the construction of a new tourist complex in the Akbulak Gorge in Almaty region, deputy chairman of the board of Kazakh Invest Madiyar Sultanbek said.

He said the Almaty region akimat and Crystal Bao signed an agreement on the construction of a new tourist site in Akbulak.

Besides, the sides exchanged documents with the SOVICO Group company to finalize a deal on purchasing the share in the Qazaq Air company.

He also noted Vietnam is interested in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector and in cooperation with KazMunayGas National Company.

As stated previously, Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached USD 860 mln in 2024.