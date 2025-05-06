Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached USD 860 mln in 2024

Greeting those present, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev noted the significance of strengthening cooperation between the two nations.

Vietnam is one of the top partners of Kazakhstan in the Southeast Asia. We have significant potential for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Last year the trade between our countries reached 860 US dollars, he said.

He added that 13 companies with the participation of Vietnam’s capital operate in various economic sectors of Kazakhstan.

Yermek Kosherbayev also outlined successful projects developed by Vietnamese investors.

In particular, Mareven Food Holdings produces foodstuffs in the Arna industrial zone in Konayev city, and Crystal Tourism Group works on creating a multifunctional tourist complex.

The roundtable focuses on further prospects for the development of joint projects in priority economic sectors.

Earlier Kazinform reported, a the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Tô Lâm, is paying a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 5 to 7, 2025.