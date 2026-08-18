Vietnam steps up 6G preparations as it expands 5G network

The country is drawing on its experience with 4G and 5G development to build the foundations for future 6G deployment.

Nguyen Anh Cuong, Deputy Director of the Vietnam Authority of Telecommunications, said Vietnam had made significant progress in deploying 5G infrastructure while gradually preparing for 6G research and development. The Ministry of Science and Technology has established a steering committee for 6G research and development, with the aim of participating in international standard-setting from an early stage, mastering key technologies and preparing a rollout suited to domestic conditions.

Cuong noted that 6G is a global technology requiring cooperation between countries and international standards organisations to ensure compatibility between telecommunications infrastructures worldwide. Vietnam took more than eight years to master 4G technology and produce related equipment after the standards were issued, while the corresponding period for 5G was reduced to around two years.

By early 2026, Vietnam had deployed more than 40,000 5G base stations, covering 90% of the population. Around 250 stations use equipment designed, manufactured and deployed by domestic companies. The country plans to further increase the use of locally produced equipment and expand the share of telecommunications infrastructure technologies researched and developed domestically.

Vietnam is also strengthening its technological capabilities in preparation for future 6G applications. The country aims to ensure that 100 per cent of its population has access to fibre-optic networks with speeds of at least 1 Gbps by 2030. It also plans to achieve 99 per cent 5G population coverage and be ready to conduct 6G network trials.

Earlier, it was reported that China currently accounts for more than 40 percent of global 5G connections, and its 5G connections are expected to exceed 1.7 billion by 2030.