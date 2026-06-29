China to exceed 1.7 billion 5G connections by 2030

The Mobile Economy China 2026 report, compiled by the Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA), said this scale means China is a leader not only in 5G adoption, but also in defining what advanced mobile networks can enable.

As coverage and capacity deepen, the focus is shifting from connecting more users to supporting higher-performance, more intelligent and more differentiated services, noted the report. This transition is marked by the commercialization of 5G-Advanced across over 330 Chinese mainland cities, which is creating a stronger foundation for mobile AI, immersive consumer services, enterprise digitization and more capable public infrastructure.

The report also said that mobile technologies and services in China had generated 1.5 trillion U.S. dollars in economic value in 2025, which accounted for approximately 7.2 percent of the country's GDP in the same year, and is projected to reach 2.1 trillion U.S. dollars by 2030.

"Those numbers tell the story of an industry that's moved far beyond connectivity into something much more ubiquitous: a platform for productivity, AI-driven services and sustainable economic growth," said Sihan Bo Chen, head of Greater China at the GSMA.

MWC Shanghai, slated for June 24 to 26 this year, is Asia's largest and most influential connectivity ecosystem event, with global leaders and innovators set share their visions for the future of connectivity at this showpiece in east China.

Earlier, it was reported that China boasts nearly 4.65 million 5G base stations countrywide.