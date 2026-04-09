Vietnam and China launch AI-driven tourism cooperation programme to promote cross-border travel

The initiative brings together nearly 30 officials and tourism representatives from Vietnamese provinces. It is jointly organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and relevant Vietnamese provincial authorities.

Under the theme of enhancing cooperation in AI-powered tourism, participants will take part in specialised training sessions led by experts in artificial intelligence, regional policy and tourism development. The programme focuses on the use of big data in policymaking, the creation of cross-border tourism products and the development of shared tourism brands.

Organisers state that the initiative aims to establish a platform for knowledge exchange and practical cooperation in smart tourism. The programme is expected to support the development of innovative tourism offerings, improve visitor experiences and promote more efficient and sustainable cross-border travel.

Vietnamese representatives highlight the importance of applying digital technologies to local tourism strategies. They note that experience gained during the programme will assist in designing tailored digital transformation initiatives and strengthening coordination between the two countries in areas such as data sharing and product development.

Programme participants will study smart tourism models, take part in cultural activities and visit historical sites linked to long-standing ties between Vietnam and China.

Previously, it was reported Vietnam tourism soars past 2 million visitors for the third month.