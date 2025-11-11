Vietnam overtakes South Korea in instant noodle consumption

According to World Instant Noodles Association (WINA), Vietnam consumed about 8.14 billion servings of instant noodles — an average of 81 packs per person. This figure surpasses South Korea (79), Thailand (57), and Japan (47).

Vietnamese cuisine is rooted in the pho concept — quick, flavorful, and balanced noodle dishes with broth. Modern manufacturers have brought that idea into the mass market. The most popular flavor, Tom Chua Cay, combines tangy and shrimp-based broth with lime, pepper, and green onion.

The pandemic and rapid urbanization reinforced the habit of cooking quickly without sacrificing taste. With moderate income levels, instant noodles remain one of the most affordable and energy-rich foods — about 10,000 dong (USD 0.40) per serving.

Almost all of the world’s top ten consumers by total volume are Asian countries. China and Hong Kong remain the largest markets, with 43.8 billion servings per year. In China, beef-based broth with the traditional five-spice blend is the favorite, while in Hong Kong seafood flavors are commonly served at cha chaan teng cafés for breakfast.

In Indonesia (14.7 billion servings), the fried Mie Goreng with chili and shrimp dominates; in India (8.3 billion), curry and vegetable soups are most popular. Japan (5.9 billion) continues to develop a premium segment with diverse broths and low-calorie versions, while the United States (5.15 billion) prefers shorter, easy-to-prepare varieties tailored for quick meals.

Photo credit: WINA

According to WINA estimates, more than 120 billion servings of instant noodles were consumed worldwide in 2024.

Earlier, it was reported that rice prices in Japan have tripled compared to previous years, prompting many restaurants to replace rice-based dishes with noodles.