Vietnam proposes expanding AI cooperation with EAEU

Speaking at a plenary session of the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum in Astana, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung praised the forum’s focus on artificial intelligence, describing it highly relevant amid emerging global trends. He emphasized that AI has become a strategic resource for enhancing public administration and national competitiveness.

“The existing agreement between the EAEU and Vietnam provides a solid foundation for economic cooperation between the two parties and has already delivered positive results. In the new context, we should complete existing areas of cooperation with new technology initiatives,” he said.

According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the sides could strengthen cooperation by exchanging policies on responsible AI use, data protection standards, and cybersecurity.

He also proposed deeper collaboration in AI research and development, particularly in smart agriculture, urban development, and transportation. In addition, he called for stronger partnerships between research centers and educational institutions to train specialists in the fields of cybernetics and computer science.

“The AI era is already here. It brings not only challenges but also opportunities for countries that know how to cooperate effectively and make timely decisions. Vietnam views the EAEU as a reliable partner on this path toward creating a shared AI ecosystem that benefits both sides,” Ho Quoc Dung said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the 5th Eurasian Economic Forum had begun in Astana, and this year’s discussion platform focuses on the theme “The EAEU in the Global Digital Race: Betting on Artificial Intelligence.”