Vietnam proposes 5-year visa exemptions for foreign contributors

Under the proposal by the Vietnamese Ministry of Public Security, eligible foreigners would be allowed to stay for up to 90 days per entry, a significant increase from the current limit of 45 days.

The exemption would apply to individuals invited by senior leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the state, and the government, as well as chief executive officers, scientists, university professors, researchers, engineers, and highly skilled information technology personnel.

The policy aims to attract high-level foreign expertise in priority sectors such as semiconductors, digital technology, science, and creative industries, according to the ministry.

