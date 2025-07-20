Kazakh President condoles with Vietnam over deadly typhoon Wipha
19:40, 20 July 2025
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, expressed condolences to To Lam, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Kazakh President extended his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the people of Vietnam who suffered from the devastating typhoon.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished all those injured sooner recovery.
As reported earlier, a total of 47 people have been recovered, including 10 survivors and 37 confirmed dead, after a cruise ship capsized in Ha Long Bay, northern Vietnam.