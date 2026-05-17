Vietnam plans tighter oversight of foreigners amid record tourist arrivals

Speaking at a conference in Ho Chi Minh City on May 15, Deputy Minister of Public Security Pham The Tung said Vietnam welcomed more than 22.8 million foreign visitors in 2025 - the highest figure ever recorded and approximately 18% higher than the previous year.

Authorities added that more than 9 million foreign arrivals had already been registered during the first months of 2026, representing a 22.5% increase compared to the same period last year.

Officials said the country would continue implementing traveler-friendly immigration policies to encourage tourism, international exchange, trade, and investment. Vietnam has expanded visa exemptions in recent years and currently offers e-visas to citizens from all countries and territories as part of its post-pandemic recovery strategy.

However, the ministry warned that some foreigners had allegedly taken advantage of relaxed visa rules to engage in illegal activities, creating increasingly complex challenges for law enforcement and national security.

While authorities did not detail specific trends, recent police reports have involved cases related to online fraud, immigration violations, public disturbances, and foreigners overstaying visas or working without proper permits.

The ministry said police units across the country have been instructed to strengthen monitoring, coordination, and enforcement efforts concerning foreign residents. Commune- and ward-level police are also expected to play a greater role under Vietnam’s broader decentralization and administrative reform agenda.

Earlier, it was reported Vietnam and China launch an AI-driven tourism cooperation programme to promote cross-border travel.