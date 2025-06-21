Japanese restaurants, food companies switching to noodles from rice

Antworks Co., operator of Densetsu no Sutadonya eateries offering pork rice bowls, opened its first ramen noodle restaurant in Tokyo in May and plans another three by next February to diversify its operations.

"We have touted our (pork bowl) business as a large portion of our business portfolio but rice prices are now more than three times higher than those several years ago," a spokesperson at the Tokyo-based restaurant chain operator said.

A pork rice bowl set meal with miso soup and raw egg is now priced at 890 yen ($6), compared with 630 yen in 2021. The spokesperson said consumers would likely stay away if the price were raised to over 1,000 yen.

"The outlook for our business would be more severe if we were just focusing on (pork) bowls," the official said, adding that the cost of a ramen noodle dish is 100 yen to 150 yen cheaper than a pork bowl.

Yoshinoya Holdings Co., the parent of major beef bowl restaurant operator Yoshinoya Co., is also strengthening its ramen noodle business, as it views the beef bowl restaurant market in Japan as saturated.

Yoshinoya Holdings Executive Vice President Norihiro Ozawa says its ramen noodle business allows the company to "balance" ingredient costs with offerings aside from rice and meat.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, rice prices have doubled from a year earlier and remain around a spike initially triggered by a poor harvest. The average price stood at 4,176 yen per 5 kilograms in the week through June 8, despite releases from the government's rice stockpiles.

At supermarkets, consumers are looking for alternatives to rice. According to TableMark Co., sales of its frozen udon noodles grew around 10 percent in value terms in April and May from a year earlier, while sales of Kikkoman Corp.'s packaged udon noodle soup and ingredients rose 10 percent in the three months through May from the same period last year.

Meiji Holdings Co. said sales of its mainstay Meiji Bulgaria Yogurt products have maintained around 10 percent growth each month since April last year.

"Western-style breakfast foods such as bread and cereal have become more popular" amid the increase in rice prices, a Meji Holdings official said.

Japan planned to release another 200,000 tons of rice from government stockpiles through direct contracts with retailers, farm minister Shinjiro Koizumi said in early June, in the latest effort to curb elevated prices of the staple food.