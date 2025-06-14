Vietnam joins BRICS as partner, Brazil announces

In a statement, the Brazilian government welcomed Hanoi's decision, highlighting shared goals of building "a more inclusive and representative international order."

With a population of almost 100 million and a dynamic economy deeply integrated into global value chains, Vietnam stands out as a relevant actor in Asia, according to the statement.

The statement said Vietnam shares with BRICS members and partners a commitment to a more inclusive and representative international order. Its efforts in promoting South-South cooperation and sustainable development further align with the group's interests.

Vietnam becomes the tenth BRICS partner country, joining Belarus, Bolivia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda and Uzbekistan. The partner-country category was established at the 16th BRICS Summit in Kazan in October 2024.

