Vietnam relaxes two-child policy amid falling birth rate

Under the revised law, couples now have the freedom to decide on the number of children they wish to have, the timing of childbirth, and the spacing between births.

The policy change aims to maintain replacement-level fertility and address the ongoing decline in birth rates across the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam's total fertility rate dropped to a record low of 1.91 children per woman in 2024, well below the replacement level of 2.1.

