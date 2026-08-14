Vietnam Customs seizes nearly 1.2 tons of elephant ivory at Quy Nhon Port

On August 12, the Anti‑Smuggling Investigation Division of Vietnam’s Customs Department, in coordination with specialized units of the Ministry of Public Security (C03, C05) and the Economic Police Division of Gia Lai Provincial Police, uncovered a major wildlife trafficking case involving three containers shipped from Africa to Vietnam.

The cargo, declared as sawn timber, arrived at Quy Nhon Port on July 9, 2026, and raised suspicions. Customs authorities monitored the shipment, collected and verified information, and implemented control measures before launching a joint inspection between August 6 and 8.

The search revealed 1,193 kilograms of elephant ivory and 79.3 kilograms of animal bones concealed inside the containers. Forensic analysis confirmed the ivory belonged to the elephant family (Elephantidae), while the bones were identified as big cats (Felidae), species listed under the appendices of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

Officials described the seizure as one of the largest in Central Vietnam in recent years and the first major case detected at Quy Nhon Port. On August 10, the Anti‑Smuggling Division handed over case files and evidence to the Gia Lai Provincial Police Investigation Department for further handling.

The Customs Department said it will maintain close coordination with relevant agencies in investigating and handling the case, while stepping up control measures across high‑risk routes, areas, and cargo types.

Earlier, it was reported that 15 Indian tourists died in a Vietnam boat tragedy.