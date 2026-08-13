Vietnam boosts spice exports and expands global market presence

Between January and July, the country exported 168,400 tonnes of pepper worth $1.087 billion. Compared with the same period last year, export volumes rose by 16.1 per cent, while revenue increased by 10.1 per cent.

Over the seven months, Vietnam exported 76,800 tonnes of pepper to Asian markets, which is 12.3 per cent more than a year earlier. Shipments to China (up 55.8 per cent) and Thailand (up 88.7 per cent) saw particularly significant growth.

Cinnamon exports to Africa increased by 28.3 per cent. Star anise exports are also showing strong growth: in July, shipments rose by 97.8 per cent compared with the same month last year.

Vietnam is seeking to develop not only the production but also the processing and trade of high value-added spices.

Earlier, it was reported that Vietnam's total import-export turnover reached 659.58 billion USD in the first seven months of 2026.