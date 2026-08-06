Vietnam's trade turnover climbs 28.1% in first seven months of 2026

Despite the strong growth in trade, imports continued to outpace exports, resulting in a trade deficit of 20.52 billion US dollars. The deficit was largely attributed to rising demand for imported raw materials, machinery and production inputs.

Data released by the NSO under the Ministry of Finance showed that merchandise exports totaled 319.53 billion US dollars between January and July, up 21.7 percent year over year.

The domestic economic sector generated 63.64 billion US dollars in export revenue, an increase of 5.8 percent, accounting for 19.9 percent of the country's total exports. Meanwhile, the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil exports, contributed 255.89 billion US dollars, up 26.4 percent from a year earlier and representing 80.1 percent of total export earnings.

Earlier, it was reported Vietnam charts a digital future with the ambitious 2026-2030 strategy.