Vietnam aims for 70 pct of adults to have digital signatures by 2030
Around 70 percent of Vietnam's adult population is expected to possess digital signatures by 2030, according to a target set by the National Electronic Authentication Center under the Ministry of Science and Technology, Xinhua cites local media outlet VnExpress.
As of the end of June, Vietnam had more than 18 million active digital signatures, four times higher than the figure recorded during the same period last year, said To Thi Thu Huong, director of the center.
Currently, about 28.4 percent of the country's adult population has a digital signature, she said.
Digital signatures in Vietnam are being increasingly used across various sectors, including tax declarations, contract signings and online transactions, contributing to time savings and greater transparency, according to the center.
As reported earlier, Vietnam's GDP was up 7.52 percent in the first half of the year.