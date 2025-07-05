Vietnam's GDP up 7.52 pct in first half of year

The agriculture, forestry and fishery sector expanded by 3.84 percent compared to the same period last year, while the industry and construction sector grew by 8.33 percent, and services rose by 8.14 percent.

NSO's director general Nguyen Thi Huong said the three sectors contributed 5.59 percent, 42.2 percent and 52.21 percent respectively to the overall growth.

"The socio-economic performance in the second quarter and the first half of 2025 showed extremely positive results, approaching the set targets despite ongoing instability in the global and regional economy," she said.

The Vietnamese government has set a GDP growth target of at least 8 percent for 2025.

