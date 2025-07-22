VietJet Qazaqstan to extend flights from Turkistan to Samarkand till Oct 25

From September 1, the flights will be operated on a new schedule on Fridays and Sundays.

- Flight IQ 509 Turkistan-Samarkand: departure at 12:45, arrival at 14:15

- Flight IQ 510 Samarkand-Turkistan: departure at 15:05, arrival at 16:30

The company also offers a transit route:

- Astana-Samarkand (through Turkistan): departure at 09:30, arrival at 14:15

- Samarkand-Astana (through Turkistan): departure at 15:05, arrival at 19:20

“During the summer period, there has been steady demand among both Kazakh and Uzbek passengers in the route, which allowed the airline to decide to extend flights in the autumn period. Regular flights contribute to the development of tourism, cultural and business ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,” the airline says.

