Vietjet Qazaqstan names its Board Chairman

He brings 18 years of experience to the role, with over 15 years in the transport and communications sector.

Umraliyev holds an MBA in International Business from the EU Business School, Switzerland. He also graduated from the Faculty of Computational Mathematics and Cybernetics at Lomonosov Moscow State University.

He began his career in 2007 as a chief specialist at JSC Kazcosmos. His experience includes roles at Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary, Zerde National Infocommunications Holding, and Samruk-Kazyna JSC.

Adilbek Umraliyev is already familiar with the airline, having served as Chief Financial Officer at Qazaqstan Air (Vietjet Qazaqstan) since 2019. He has also been the Acting Chairman of the Management Board since May 2024.

