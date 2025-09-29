EN
    New Kazakh Minister of Enlightenment appointed

    09:48, 29 September 2025

    The Head of State decreed to appoint Zhuldyz Suleimenova as the Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: parlam.kz

    Born in 1983 is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

    Throughout her career, she worked at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, Altynsarin School in Almaty, the Kazakh National Agrarian University, the International Business Academy, the Kazakh State Women’s Teacher’s Training University, and Nazarbayev Intellelctual Schools.

    She served as the deputy of the Majilis of the VII and VIII convocations.

    Earlier, the Head of State decreed to relieve Gani Beissembayev of his duties as the Minister of Enlightenment of Kazakhstan.

