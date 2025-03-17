Video of Nazym Kyzaibay, Alua Balkibekova dancing after 2025 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships goes viral
Kazakhstan’s female boxing team claimed three gold, two silver and one bronze medal at the 2025 IBU World Boxing Championship in Serbia’s Nis, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Nazym Kyzaibay, who clinched her third world boxing title, and Alua Balkibekova, who grabbed her first in career gold medal, together with Türkiye’s Busenaz Sürmeneli, performed a champion’s dance in the boxing ring after the tournament's completion.
The video was shared by Kazakhstan Boxing Federation on its official Instagram account.
“A trend from world champions. @busenazsurmeneli has been a friend of Kazakh girls for many years. Kazakh-Turkish friendship!” the publication reads.
Earlier it was reported that President Tokayev congratulated Nazym Kyzaibay on her historic win.