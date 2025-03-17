РУ
Kazakhstan
Politics
Economy
Analytics
World
Incidents

President Tokayev congratulates Nazym Kyzaibay on her historic win

07:24, 17 March 2025

President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh female boxer Nazym Kyzaibay on her unique achievement at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

Akorda
Photo credit: Kazinform

“I congratulate Nazym Kyzaibay - the first three-time world champion in the history of Kazakhstan’s boxing. This is a unique achievement. I want to thank the entire national team for a brilliant performance at the world championship in Serbia! I wish our girls to reach new heights in sport!” the Head of State posted on Instagram.

As it was reported, the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games - Nazym Kyzaibay – claimed her third world champion’s title at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia.

 

Boxing President of Kazakhstan Sport Kazakhstan Akorda Presidential Residence Women National Olympic Committee
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Arailym Temirgaliyeva
Автор
Most popular
See All