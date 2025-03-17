President Tokayev congratulates Nazym Kyzaibay on her historic win

“I congratulate Nazym Kyzaibay - the first three-time world champion in the history of Kazakhstan’s boxing. This is a unique achievement. I want to thank the entire national team for a brilliant performance at the world championship in Serbia! I wish our girls to reach new heights in sport!” the Head of State posted on Instagram.

As it was reported, the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games - Nazym Kyzaibay – claimed her third world champion’s title at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia.