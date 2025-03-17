President Tokayev congratulates Nazym Kyzaibay on her historic win
President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Kazakh female boxer Nazym Kyzaibay on her unique achievement at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
“I congratulate Nazym Kyzaibay - the first three-time world champion in the history of Kazakhstan’s boxing. This is a unique achievement. I want to thank the entire national team for a brilliant performance at the world championship in Serbia! I wish our girls to reach new heights in sport!” the Head of State posted on Instagram.
As it was reported, the bronze medalist of the 2024 Olympic Games - Nazym Kyzaibay – claimed her third world champion’s title at the 2025 IBA Women's Boxing World Championship in Niš, Serbia.